Night Train's Best Music of 2024
Chris Heim, host of Night Train, shares her picks for the best jazz releases of 2024.
- Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra - Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra (Culture Shock Music)
- Queen Esther - Things Are Looking Up (EL Recordings)
- John Ellis Quartet - Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (Blue Room Music)
- Warren Wolf - History of the Vibraphone (Cellar Music Group)
- Wayne Escoffery - Alone (Smoke Sessions)
- Snorre Kirk - Top Dog (Stunt)
- Pat Metheny - MoonDial (BMG)
- Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer - But Who's Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
- Nick Finzer - Legacy: A Centennial Celebration Of J.J. Johnson (Outside In Music)
- Alvin Queen - Feeling Good (Stunt)
- Catherine Russell/Sean Mason - My Ideal (Dot Time)
- Samara Joy - Portrait (Verve)
- Conrad Herwig - The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner (Savant)
- Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives! (TR Collective)
- Blue Moods - Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
- Brian Landrus – Plays Ellington & Strayhorn (Palmetto)
- Thom Rotella – Side Hustle (High Note)
- Nat King Cole - Live at the Blue Note Chicago (Iconic Artists Group)
- Art Tatum - Jewels In The Treasure Box: The 1953 Chicago Blue Note Jazz Club Recordings (Resonance Records)
- Emily Remler - Cookin' at The Queens: Live In Las Vegas 1984 & 1988 (Resonance Records)