For you, from Bonnie Bing
alternate Tuesdays
Bonnie Bing has been a writer for years, as a reporter, as a columnist and as a published book author. In this commentary from KMUW, Bonnie shares her sage wisdom she's gleaned over the years. Bonnie has written about fashion, culture, and life in general. "For you, from Bonnie Bing" will be blend all of this with her unique style and humor.
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You've probably heard advice. You've probably even given advice - maybe a lot. But even if you think you've heard it all, it's good to have a few reminders from time to time. KMUW's newest commentator, Bonnie Bing shares some of her advice on this first episode of "For you, from Bonnie Bing."