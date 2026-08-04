For this old girl, it’s still soccer, not fútbol!

Some thought it would never end while others wanted it to go on at least another month. The World Cup.

I overheard a guy tell his friend, “I’m going through World Cup withdrawal.”

The thousands of people who worked for months hoping the United States could pull off this major of all major events, have let loose with a huge sigh of relief.

So many details! I saw a news report about how important the grass on the fields where the players from around the world would run, kick and fall down. Grass couldn’t be too thick or too tall. It had to be just right.

Where will the teams stay? And the fans? What will they eat? What can they do in their free time? How much should we charge for tickets? What about security? Zowie, more details than the Taylor Swift, Travis Kelsey wedding.

By most measures every location was a roaring success which gave foreigners an opportunity to meet a wide range of Americans. And experience a lot of things we take for granted.

I laughed out loud when I heard they were crazy about Ranch dressing. They were also impressed with free refills on soft drinks and as many bowls of tortilla chips as they could eat.

It was reported the Scots drank the most beer, no free refills there, but that didn’t slow them down a bit.

I’m glad the World Cup brought Americans together and gave us a much needed shot of civic pride.

All good, but for this old girl, it is still soccer, not futball.

