Bonnie Bing grew up in Wichita, Kansas, graduating from North High in 1965. After graduation from Wichita State University Bonnie taught physical education at Pleasant Valley Junior High. She earned a master’s degree at Wichita State before becoming assistant athletic director in the Women’s Athletic Department at WSU.

In 1980 Bonnie switched careers and was a staff writer, columnist and fashion editor for more than 30 years at The Wichita Eagle. She is a commentator for KMUW and is a contributor for several local papers and magazines. She authored a Children’s Book, “Pony Tales," as part of the fundraising efforts for the carousel at Botanica, the Wichita Gardens.

An active volunteer in her community she works on fundraising events for a number of organizations and has served on many boards of charitable organizations. For the past 35 years she has appeared in the annual Gridiron show which is a satirical review of local and international news. The show raises money for journalism scholarships given to students attending Kansas universities.

Bonnie loves cooking, gardening, and decorating. She is married to retired attorney Richard Honeyman. Spending time with family is her greatest pleasure with her favorite title being Grandma Bon.