What is a trillion? Astounding.

Having a brother three years older meant we spent our childhoods arguing, disagreeing and bickering about 80 percent of the time.

One conversation we had in grade school was who would make the most money when we became adults. I told him I was going to make a million dollars. He came back with, “Well, I’m going to make a billion dollars.” Then I said I’d make a zillion dollars, he laughed explaining there was no such number as a zillion, adding that he would actually be making a trillion dollars.

Our dad, who was our referee on such matters, agreed there was not a number zillion, but there was indeed a trillion. Dang it, lost that one.

And now Elon Musk is a trillionaire. That’s a thousand times more dollars than a billionaire has.

I read in the Wall Street Journal that if you stacked a trillion pennies the distance would be to the moon, AND BACK! TWICE!!

I always thought it was million, then billion and then trillion. My brain is missing the math chip so I thought billion was smack dab between million and trillion. Not so.

I agree with the writer that the number is mind blowing. Imagine, a trillion seconds ago was back in the Ice Age. Astounding.

And get this: Right now the national debt is 40-trillion.

Also astounding.