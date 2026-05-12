I was recently asked to be part of a video that will be shown to 2026 and 2027 Wichita State graduates.

One of the questions was “what advice would you give the graduates.”

That was easy because it’s the same thing I tell people of all ages when they ask for advice. OK, sometimes I just give it when it’s not requested.

It boils down to three things.



SHOW UP: That sounds simple but no doubt you know people who take commitments very casually. Show up and be on time for Pete’s sake. BE PRESENT: Once you show up, be there, not just physically but mentally. When someone speaks, look them in the eye and listen. Put your phone AWAY. Screen withdrawal won’t last that long. BE KIND: All little kids are told to be nice. Funny how that can be forgotten as a person ages. There are people who would rather plow the south forty with a spoon than be kind to everyone. Those people are unhappy.

People who smile and help others any way they can, now they’re the happy ones.

So, there you have it. My best advice.

I warned you! Sometimes I give advice even when I’m not asked for it.

But think about it, and have a good day.