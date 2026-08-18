It's in your eyes, I can tell what you're thinking

Do you realize that half of communication is non-verbal? Take, for example, a wink. A wink can mean anything from “I’m just kidding” to “Get on over here, big boy.”

Looking into another person’s eyes means you are listening, or at least appear to be — and that’s important.

If you’re like me, you find it annoying when you’re talking with someone, or they are talking to you, and they refuse to make eye contact. If you don’t like that trait, it’s a good thing you live in America because some cultures consider it rude to have eye contact.

In Saudi Arabia, eye contact between men and women in public places is considered being too familiar or intimate.

In Japan, China and South Korea, eye contact that lasts more than two or three seconds is considered being too direct and even aggressive.

Emotions are shown through the eyes, even without tears. The best actors let us know how their character is feeling by just looking into the camera. It’s the eyes.

And imagine, with no eye contact, the ever present eye rolls of teenagers would never be seen. Wouldn’t that be a shame?

I’m glad eye contact isn’t forbidden in the U.S. We can communicate clear across a room with just the look in our eyes.

Whether it’s “quit talking about that,” or “let’s get out of here,” or “who is that woman and where is his wife?” or “Oh my, you do look nice tonight.”

All that can be conveyed without a word. Don’t believe me? Ask my husband.