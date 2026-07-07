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For you, from Bonnie Bing

Is it OK to be paranoid about baby-carrying humanoids?

By Bonnie Bing
Published July 7, 2026 at 10:04 AM CDT
Cash Macanaya
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Unsplash

It's difficult to name anything that is not manufactured in China, but here's a little tidbit for you: Now, a group of scientists at Kaiwa Technology say they're close to manufacturing people. Wait, now what? Yep, they reported they are developing a robotic system that emulates a human uterus, and it could incubate and deliver a child.

Kaiwa’s founder says this theoretical humanity-altering device will be an option for people who want children but don't want to experience pregnancy. Well, all right, we wouldn't want to put those mamas out, stretch marks, morning sickness, weight gain, and all those inconveniences that come with the miracle of childbirth.

So, how much is this device going to cost “unexpecting” parents? A mere $14,000, which the founder says is really very accessible, and this device is supposedly going to be available sometime this year.

Do you think this concept is going to trigger a few ethical debates? Oh, like maybe a million. Remember the bio bag experiment in 2017, where scientists tested gestation on premature lambs living in a bag of fluid. The lambs' lives were sustained for weeks, but Kaiwa Technology’s description of a gestation robot is certainly not a mere incubator.

This “humanoid” (now there's a word for you) is designed to replicate the entire reproductive cycle from conception to delivery. Well, as my granny always said, “We'll just have to wait and see about this.”

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Bonnie Bing
Bonnie Bing grew up in Wichita, Kansas, graduating from North High in 1965. After graduation from Wichita State University Bonnie taught physical education at Pleasant Valley Junior High. She earned a master’s degree at Wichita State before becoming assistant athletic director in the Women’s Athletic Department at WSU. In 1980 Bonnie switched careers and was a staff writer, columnist and fashion editor for more than 30 years at The Wichita Eagle. She is a commentator for KMUW and is a contributor for several local papers and magazines. She authored a Children’s Book, “Pony Tales," as part of the fundraising efforts for the carousel at Botanica, the Wichita Gardens.
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