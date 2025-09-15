© 2025 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

From page to screen: We chat about upcoming book adaptations

By Suzanne Perez,
Beth Golay
Published September 15, 2025 at 11:56 AM CDT
Book reviewer Suzanne Perez and Marginalia host Beth Golay talk about their recent reads and offer a long list of books coming to the big or little screen.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • Seduction Theory by Emily Adrian
  • Accidentally on Purpose by Kristen Kish
  • Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie
  • Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci
  • What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci
  • I’d Tell You I Love You, But Then I’d Have to Kill You by Ally Carter
  • The Blonde Identity by Ally Carter
  • The Blonde Who Came In from the Cold by Ally Carter
  • Angel Down by Daniel Kraus
  • Whalefall by Daniel Kraus
  • Until Alison by Kate Russo
  • Print (Emily Russo’s bookstore)
  • So Far Gone by Jess Walter
  • Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter
  • The Cold Millions by Jess Walter
  • The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett
  • Nobody’s Fool by Richard Russo
  • The Elements by John Boyne
  • The Boy in Striped Pajamas by John Boyne
  • A Ladder to the Sky by John Boyne
  • The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne
  • The Correspondent by Virginia Evans
  • The Long Walk by Richard Bachman (Stephen King)
  • Carrie by Stephen King
  • Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
  • Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
  • Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte
  • The Odyssey by Homer
  • East of Eden by John Steinbeck
  • The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
  • The Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder
  • The History of Sound by Ben Shattuck
  • Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell
  • I Am, I Am, I Am by Maggie O’Farrell
  • The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
  • Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
  • Wicked by Gregory Maguire
  • Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins
  • Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley
  • The Shape of Water by Guillermo del Toro and Daniel Kraus
  • Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid  
  • Verity by Colleen Hoover
  • Vladimir by Julia May Jonas
  • The Martian by Andy Weir
  • Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
  • The Whisper Man by Alex North
  • Cujo by Stephen King
  • I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jannette McCurdy
  • Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
  • The Husbands by Holly Gramazio
  • The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine
  • Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
  • Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen
  • The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware
  • People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
  • The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
  • The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
