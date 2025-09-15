From page to screen: We chat about upcoming book adaptations
Book reviewer Suzanne Perez and Marginalia host Beth Golay talk about their recent reads and offer a long list of books coming to the big or little screen.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Seduction Theory by Emily Adrian
- Accidentally on Purpose by Kristen Kish
- Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie
- Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci
- What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci
- I’d Tell You I Love You, But Then I’d Have to Kill You by Ally Carter
- The Blonde Identity by Ally Carter
- The Blonde Who Came In from the Cold by Ally Carter
- Angel Down by Daniel Kraus
- Whalefall by Daniel Kraus
- Until Alison by Kate Russo
- Print (Emily Russo’s bookstore)
- So Far Gone by Jess Walter
- Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter
- The Cold Millions by Jess Walter
- The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett
- Nobody’s Fool by Richard Russo
- The Elements by John Boyne
- The Boy in Striped Pajamas by John Boyne
- A Ladder to the Sky by John Boyne
- The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne
- The Correspondent by Virginia Evans
- The Long Walk by Richard Bachman (Stephen King)
- Carrie by Stephen King
- Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
- Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
- Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte
- The Odyssey by Homer
- East of Eden by John Steinbeck
- The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
- The Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder
- The History of Sound by Ben Shattuck
- Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell
- I Am, I Am, I Am by Maggie O’Farrell
- The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
- Wicked by Gregory Maguire
- Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins
- Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley
- The Shape of Water by Guillermo del Toro and Daniel Kraus
- Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Verity by Colleen Hoover
- Vladimir by Julia May Jonas
- The Martian by Andy Weir
- Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
- The Whisper Man by Alex North
- Cujo by Stephen King
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jannette McCurdy
- Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
- The Husbands by Holly Gramazio
- The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine
- Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
- Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen
- The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware
- People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
- The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
- The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han