Ally Carter on 'The Blonde Who Came In from the Cold'

I’ve been familiar with Ally Carter for a long time, ever since the first book in her Gallagher Girls series for young adults published back in 2006.

Ally’s books have grown up alongside her audience, and she’s back with a spy romance titled The Blonde Who Came In From the Cold, a standalone follow up to her first adult novel, The Blonde Identity.

I recently spoke with Ally about her love of all things spy, how her books have evolved, and what’s next for her.

The Blonde Who Came In From the Cold, which was published by Avon.