© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Ally Carter on 'The Blonde Who Came In from the Cold'

By Beth Golay
Published August 5, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ally Carter is the author of "The Blonde Who Came In From the Cold."
Liz Ligon
Ally Carter is the author of "The Blonde Who Came In From the Cold."

I’ve been familiar with Ally Carter for a long time, ever since the first book in her Gallagher Girls series for young adults published back in 2006.

Ally’s books have grown up alongside her audience, and she’s back with a spy romance titled The Blonde Who Came In From the Cold, a standalone follow up to her first adult novel, The Blonde Identity.

I recently spoke with Ally about her love of all things spy, how her books have evolved, and what’s next for her.

-

The Blonde Who Came In From the Cold, which was published by Avon.

Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay