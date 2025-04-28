© 2025 KMUW
Book Review

With ‘The Road to Tender Hearts,’ Annie Hartnett spins humor and joy out of heartache

By Suzanne Perez
Published April 28, 2025 at 4:30 AM CDT
Courtesy photo
Annie Hartnett's third novel, "The Road to Tender Hearts," is the story of an old man on a mission to reunite with his high school crush.

Annie Hartnett’s newest novel opens with a nursing home cat named Pancakes who has the extraordinary ability to predict when people will die. That’s not very comforting to the nursing home’s elderly residents, and before long, one even jumps out a window to escape the Agent of Death. (He doesn’t.) When Pancakes runs away, he finds 63-year-old PJ Halliday, an alcoholic divorcee who years ago won $1.5 million from a Massachusetts lottery ticket but hasn’t had much luck since.

PJ learns from a newspaper obituary that his high-school crush, Michelle Cobb, is newly widowed at the Tender Hearts Retirement Community in Arizona, so he decides to head west to win her back. That’s the basic premise of Hartnett’s novel, “The Road to Tender Hearts,” but it’s just the beginning of the wild, wacky, darkly comic adventure this book offers.

PJ is accompanied on the journey by his youngest daughter, Sophie, and two orphans who happen to be his estranged brother’s grandchildren. The kids are reeling from the violent deaths of both their parents, and PJ’s still grieving his oldest daughter, who died on prom night 15 years ago.

Despite some truly dark subject matter, this book grabs your heart with both hands and somehow gets you laughing through tears. Triggers abound, including violence, suicide, and sexual assault. And there’s death. Lots and lots of death. But Hartnett has that rare ability to spin humor and joy out of tragedy. Her plot is nuts. Her characters are flawed. And this novel could not be more wonderful.

Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
