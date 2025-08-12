© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Emily Adrian on her new novel, 'Seduction Theory'

By Beth Golay
Published August 12, 2025 at 9:37 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Emily Adrian is the author of "Seduction Theory."
Courtesy Photo
Emily Adrian is the author of "Seduction Theory."

Emily Adrian's new novel, Seduction Theory, tests the limits of a marriage.

Ethan and Simone are husband and wife. They are also colleagues in a creative writing program where their MFA student, Robbie, decides to use them as subjects for his thesis. As if that weren't awkward enough, Ethan's affair and Robbie's infatuation with Simone further complicate matters. I recently spoke with Emily Adrian about her new work, Robbie's unreliable position as a storyteller, and how her own experiences as a writer do (or sometimes don't!) make their way onto the page.

Here's my conversation with Emily Adrian.

-

Seduction Theory was published by Little, Brown.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay