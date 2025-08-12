Emily Adrian on her new novel, 'Seduction Theory'

Emily Adrian's new novel, Seduction Theory, tests the limits of a marriage.

Ethan and Simone are husband and wife. They are also colleagues in a creative writing program where their MFA student, Robbie, decides to use them as subjects for his thesis. As if that weren't awkward enough, Ethan's affair and Robbie's infatuation with Simone further complicate matters. I recently spoke with Emily Adrian about her new work, Robbie's unreliable position as a storyteller, and how her own experiences as a writer do (or sometimes don't!) make their way onto the page.

Here's my conversation with Emily Adrian.

-

Seduction Theory was published by Little, Brown.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors

Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host

