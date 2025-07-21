© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Kate Russo on her new literary thriller, 'Until Alison'

By Beth Golay
Published July 21, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT
Kate Russo is the author of "Until Allison."
Tom Butler
Kate Russo’s new novel, Until Alison, is a literary thriller that explores class, gender, violence and silence... and the ultimate horror: junior high. The novel follows the evolution and ultimate dissolution of a friendship between Alison and Rachel - all in the immediate hours and days following Alison’s mysterious death. It touches on some tough issues, like bullying, navigating politics during your college years, and the contrasts between fact and fiction.

Until Alison by Kate Russo was published by G.P. Putman’s Sons.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
