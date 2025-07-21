Kate Russo on her new literary thriller, 'Until Alison'

Kate Russo’s new novel, Until Alison, is a literary thriller that explores class, gender, violence and silence... and the ultimate horror: junior high. The novel follows the evolution and ultimate dissolution of a friendship between Alison and Rachel - all in the immediate hours and days following Alison’s mysterious death. It touches on some tough issues, like bullying, navigating politics during your college years, and the contrasts between fact and fiction.

Until Alison by Kate Russo was published by G.P. Putman’s Sons.

