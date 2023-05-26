© 2023 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

'Summer of Saunders' and other goals for this reading season

By Suzanne Perez,
Beth Golay
Published May 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT
Suzanne's summer TBR includes essays, romance, family drama, an immigration memoir and books she meant to read last year.
Suzanne Perez
/
KMUW
Suzanne's summertime TBR includes romance, family drama, an immigration memoir and books she meant to read last year.

It's summer reading season! Time to head outside to a hammock, the lakeside or under a shade tree and read those books you've been meaning to tackle.

In this episode of Books & Whatnot, Beth and Suzanne talk about their current reads and summertime TBRs.

We'd still love to see your shelfies! Take a picture of your nearest bookshelf and email it to us at podcasts@kmuw.org or tag us on Instagram @books_and_whatnot.

Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
  • SoulBoom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution by Rainn Wilson
  • Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb
  • Paper Names by Susie Luo
  • Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
  • Trust by Hernan Diaz
  • The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver
  • David Copperfield by Charles Dickens
  • Antigone by Sophocles
  • Flint Hills Books
  • A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving
  • Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
  • The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
  • Moby Dick by Herman Melville
  • The Life Council: 10 Friends Every Woman Needs by Laura Tremaine
  • 10 Things To Tell You podcast
  • Share Your Stuff: I’ll Go First by Laura Tremaine
  • Retrospective: A Novel by Juan Gabriel Vasquez
  • Reputations: A Novel by Juan Gabriel Vasquez
  • Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe
  • The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
  • This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel
  • Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
  • Blush Bookstore in Wichita
  • American Wife by Curtis Sittenfeld
  • Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld
  • The Marriage Act by John Marrs
  • The One by John Marrs
  • The Passengers by John Marrs
  • Black Mirror
  • Happy Place by Emily Henry
  • Book Lovers by Emily Henry
  • The Guest Lecture by Martin Riker
  • Sarah’s Bookshelves Live podcast (Rebecca Makai episode)
  • In the Orchard: A Novel by Eliza Minot
  • Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
  • Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
  • KMUW’s Literary Feast
  • The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
  • Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
  • The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson
  • Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
  • Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
  • Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan
  • Search by Michelle Huneven
  • The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker
  • The Age of Miracles by Karen Thompson Walker
  • Inciting Joy: Essays by Ross Gay
  • Solito by Javier Zamora
  • Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau
  • Pew by Catherine Lacey
  • The Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
  • Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style by Benjamin Dryer
  • A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life by George Saunders
  • Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
  • Tenth of December by George Saunders
Books & Whatnot CommentaryArts and Culturebooksreading
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay