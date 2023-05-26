'Summer of Saunders' and other goals for this reading season
It's summer reading season! Time to head outside to a hammock, the lakeside or under a shade tree and read those books you've been meaning to tackle.
In this episode of Books & Whatnot, Beth and Suzanne talk about their current reads and summertime TBRs.
We'd still love to see your shelfies! Take a picture of your nearest bookshelf and email it to us at podcasts@kmuw.org or tag us on Instagram @books_and_whatnot. If we share it on our website, we'll send you a fancy Books & Whatnot sticker!
Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton
- SoulBoom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution by Rainn Wilson
- Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb
- Paper Names by Susie Luo
- Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
- Trust by Hernan Diaz
- The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver
- David Copperfield by Charles Dickens
- Antigone by Sophocles
- Flint Hills Books
- A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving
- Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
- The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
- Moby Dick by Herman Melville
- The Life Council: 10 Friends Every Woman Needs by Laura Tremaine
- 10 Things To Tell You podcast
- Share Your Stuff: I’ll Go First by Laura Tremaine
- Retrospective: A Novel by Juan Gabriel Vasquez
- Reputations: A Novel by Juan Gabriel Vasquez
- Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe
- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
- This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel
- Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
- Blush Bookstore in Wichita
- American Wife by Curtis Sittenfeld
- Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld
- The Marriage Act by John Marrs
- The One by John Marrs
- The Passengers by John Marrs
- Black Mirror
- Happy Place by Emily Henry
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry
- The Guest Lecture by Martin Riker
- Sarah’s Bookshelves Live podcast (Rebecca Makai episode)
- In the Orchard: A Novel by Eliza Minot
- Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
- Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
- KMUW’s Literary Feast
- The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson
- Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
- Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
- Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan
- Search by Michelle Huneven
- The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker
- The Age of Miracles by Karen Thompson Walker
- Inciting Joy: Essays by Ross Gay
- Solito by Javier Zamora
- Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau
- Pew by Catherine Lacey
- The Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
- Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style by Benjamin Dryer
- A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life by George Saunders
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
- Tenth of December by George Saunders