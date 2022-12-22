© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Michelle Huneven on 'Search'

By Beth Golay
Published December 22, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST
MichelleHuneven_c_CourtneyGregg_2021_grove.png
Courtney Gregg
/
Penguin Random House
Michelle Huneven is the author of "Search"

When Michelle Huneven wrote her novel, Search, aspects of her real life and experience serving on her own church’s search committee couldn’t help but emerge on the page. Throughout this novel, following the search committee of a Unitarian Universalist Church on its quest to find a new minister, Huneven explores the treatment of women as the “last frontier” and the effects of unconscious bias. I spoke with Michele Huneven about fictionalization of real people, her experience as a restaurant critic, and the desire for change. I’m Beth Golay, this is Marginalia and here’s our conversation.

-

9780593300053_34f00.jpeg

Search by Michelle Huneven was published by Penguin Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
