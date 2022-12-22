Michelle Huneven on 'Search'

When Michelle Huneven wrote her novel, Search, aspects of her real life and experience serving on her own church’s search committee couldn’t help but emerge on the page. Throughout this novel, following the search committee of a Unitarian Universalist Church on its quest to find a new minister, Huneven explores the treatment of women as the “last frontier” and the effects of unconscious bias. I spoke with Michele Huneven about fictionalization of real people, her experience as a restaurant critic, and the desire for change. I’m Beth Golay, this is Marginalia and here’s our conversation.

-

Search by Michelle Huneven was published by Penguin Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors

Haley Crowson - producer

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

