© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia-NPR-Network.png
Marginalia

Rainn Wilson on 'Soul Boom' and embracing spirituality to cure some of our deepest problems

By Beth Golay
Published April 25, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rainn-Wilson-c-Kwaku-Alston.png
Kwaku Alston
/
Courtesy Photo
Rainn Wilson is the author of "SoulBoom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution"

Rainn Wilson is best known for his role as Dwight in the TV show “The Office,” which ran for nine seasons and attracted millions of superfans worldwide.

Soul Boom.png

He's also the author of three books, the latest of which is titled SoulBoom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution, and while it certainly has its comedic moments, it’s also a reflection of the current state of the world and says that we should embrace spirituality to cure some of our deepest problems.

I recently spoke with Rainn Wilson about the roots of his own spirituality and why he has hope for a better world.

-

SoulBoom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution was published by Hachette.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay