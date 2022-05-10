© 2022 KMUW
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
Marginalia

Hernan Diaz on 'Trust'

Published May 10, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Author of "Trust," Hernan Diaz

Although Hernan Diaz’s latest novel is titled Trust, the nature of trust in this novel isn’t so simple. Told through 4 documents, Trust is really 4 books in one, each examining a different perspective of the richest man in 1920s America.

With each document, the reader comes to a greater understanding about the nature of wealth and the role it played in one man’s life. I spoke with Hernan Diaz about each document, his literary style, and more. Here's our conversation.

Trust by Hernan Diaz was published by Riverhead Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
