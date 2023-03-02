Top o' the book stack to ya! Celebrating Irish authors & whatnot
In this month's Books & Whatnot, Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez talk about the 2023 NEA Big Read, the books they've recently read and Irish authors.
And if you want to send us your shelfie, email us at podcasts@kmuw.org or tag us on Instagram @books_and_whatnot.
Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
-
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- 2022: Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast
- 2018: Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
- 2015: Into the Beautiful North by Luis Alberto Urrea
- 2016: Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
- 2013: True Grit by Charles Portis
- 2022: The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros
- 2020/2021: Circe by Madeline Miller
- 2019: Lab Girl by Hope Jahren
- 2017: The Latehomecomer by Kao Kalia Yang
- 2014: The Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett
- 2012: The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
- 2011: The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien
- 2010: Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
- 2009: Great Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe by Edgar Allan Poe
- 2008: My Antonia by Willa Cather
- Family Matters by Rohinton Mistry
- Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
- Murder Your Employer: McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert Holmes
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
- Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
- Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet
- The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
- How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
- The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism by Grady Hendrix
- Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix
- I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
- The Secret History by Donna Tartt
- Serial Podcast
- Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
- The Best Strangers in the World by Ari Shapiro
- Artist Oliver Jeffers
- Beautiful World, Where Are You?by Sally Rooney
- Normal People by Sally Rooney
- Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney
- The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
- Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan
- Foster by Claire Keegan
- All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
- Four Seasons in Rome by Anthony Doerr
- Cloud Cuckoo Landy by Anthony Doerr
- The Wild Laughter by Caiolinn Hughes
- Dublin Murder Squad series by Tana French
- Trespasses by Louise Kennedy
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas by John Boyne
- The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne
- A Ladder to the Sky by John Boyne
- Echo Chamber by John Boyne
- All the Broken Places by John Boyne
- Angela’s Ashes by Frank McCourt
- Room by Emma Donoghue
- The Collected Stories by William Trevor
- Love and Summer by William Trevor
- The William Trevor Reader by Adam O’Fallon
- Death and Summer by William Trevor