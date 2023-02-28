© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Rupert Holmes on the art of a (fictional) elegant murder

By Beth Golay
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST
Rupert-Holmes-3.png

Have you ever had someone in your life who was the bane of your existence? Someone about whom you thought, “My life would be much better if this person weren’t in it?” Rupert Holmes has thought about this, and actually created a school to learn the art of an elegant murder. A finishing school for finishing people off. It’s fiction, of course, but it’s detailed down to a map of the school campus in Holmes’s new novel, Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide. In this episode, I speak with the Edgar Award-winning novelist, playwright, and story-songwriter, Rupert Holmes.

-

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert Holmes was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
