Rupert Holmes on the art of a (fictional) elegant murder

Have you ever had someone in your life who was the bane of your existence? Someone about whom you thought, “My life would be much better if this person weren’t in it?” Rupert Holmes has thought about this, and actually created a school to learn the art of an elegant murder. A finishing school for finishing people off. It’s fiction, of course, but it’s detailed down to a map of the school campus in Holmes’s new novel, Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide. In this episode, I speak with the Edgar Award-winning novelist, playwright, and story-songwriter, Rupert Holmes.

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert Holmes was published by Avid Reader Press.

