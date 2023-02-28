© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Rebecca Makkai on the violence against women in 'I Have Some Questions for You'

By Beth Golay
Published February 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST
I’ve spoken with Rebecca Makkai many times over the years, so it was a given that I visit with her once again about her newest novel, I Have Some Questions for You, a literary mystery with a feminist take.

I Have Some Questions For You.jpg

The book expertly weaves themes including the true crime phenomenon, sexual assault, racism and classism, but it does so with an almost neutral tone that allows readers to form their own opinions on what happened, and how we should report on these things as a society.

I recently spoke with Rebecca Makkai about the prevalence of violence against women, the similarities between the setting and her own life, and much more.
Here's our conversation.

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai was published by Viking.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
