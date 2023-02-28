Rebecca Makkai on the violence against women in 'I Have Some Questions for You'

I’ve spoken with Rebecca Makkai many times over the years, so it was a given that I visit with her once again about her newest novel, I Have Some Questions for You, a literary mystery with a feminist take.

The book expertly weaves themes including the true crime phenomenon, sexual assault, racism and classism, but it does so with an almost neutral tone that allows readers to form their own opinions on what happened, and how we should report on these things as a society.

I recently spoke with Rebecca Makkai about the prevalence of violence against women, the similarities between the setting and her own life, and much more.

Here's our conversation.

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai was published by Viking.

