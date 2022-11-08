© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Louise Kennedy on her debut novel, 'Trespasses' and growing up during the Troubles

By Beth Golay
Published November 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST
Louise Kennedy
courtesy Avid Reader Press
Louise Kennedy is the author of "Trespasses."

The debut novel of Irish author Louise Kennedy, Trespasses, is set in Northern Ireland during the height of the Troubles, and the tension between the Catholics and Protestants is paramount to this narrative.

It follows 24-year-old Cushla Lavery and her blooming affair with the older Michael Agnew, a problematic match because Michael is married, and also a Protestant while she is a Catholic.

I recently spoke with Louise Kennedy about her own experience growing up during the Troubles and how setting can shape dialogue.

Here’s our conversation.

Trespasses by Louise Kennedy was published by Riverhead Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

