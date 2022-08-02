Powering through a reading slump (Suzanne... not Beth)
On this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay talk about their latest reads, reflect upon their reading year so far, and and discuss how to power through a reading slump. We recorded on July 14, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
These are the titles mentioned in this episode:
- Go: A Kidd’s Guide to Graphic Design by Chip Kidd
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Pony by R.J. Palacio
- Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton
- Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
- Geek Love by Katherine Dunn
- Intensity by Dean Koontz
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- Where’d You Go, Bernadette? By Maria Semple
- Ghost Lover by Lisa Taddeo
- Three Women by Lisa Taddeo
- Animal by Lisa Taddeo
- Horse by Geraldine Brooks
- Year of Wonders by Geraldine Brooks
- People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
- The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks
- March by Geraldine Brooks
- Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots
- Wicked by Gregory Maguire
- Dele Weds Destiny by Tomi Obaro
- Never Coming Home by Kate Williams
- The Babysitters Coven trilogy by Kate Williams
- And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie
- The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
- Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie
- Trust by Hernan Diaz
- Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff
- The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin
- Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
- Macbeth by William Shakespeare
- Henry V by William Shakespeare
- Young Jane Young by Gabrielle Zevin
- Thrust by Lidia Yuknavitch
- How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith
- The Book of Joan by Lidia Yuknavitch
- The Small Backs of Children by Lidia Yuknavitch
- Dora: A Headcase by Lidia Yuknavitch
- Verge by Lidia Yuknavitch
- The Chronology of Water by Lidia Yuknavitch
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- The Retreat by Sarah Pearse
- The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
- The Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series by Louise Penny
- Any Other Family by Eleanor Brown
- The Weird Sisters by Eleanor Brown
- Less by Andrew Sean Greer
- The Confessions of Max Tivoli by Andrew Sean Greer
- The Story of a Marriage by Andrew Sean Greer
- The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer
- Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer
HOW TO REACH US:
- Email: podcasts@kmuw.org
- Twitter: @BooksandWhatnot (@SuzPerezICT and @BethGolay)
- Instagram: books_and_whatnot