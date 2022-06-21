Kate Williams on 'Never Coming Home'

Kansas native Kate Williams is no stranger to the propulsive young adult novel. I last spoke with her in 2019 for the release of The Babysitters Coven, the first of a three book series.

Williams is back with Never Coming Home, a new standalone thriller for young adults that dives into some of the joys and terrors of social media. Inspired by Agatha Christie, Kate Williams’s newest release follows 10 social media influencers stranded on an island as they try to sort out their own “whodunnit” mystery.

I spoke with Kate Williams about Agatha Christie, her Kansas roots, and the appeal of writing for young audiences. Here’s our conversation.

Never Coming Home by Kate Williams was published by Delacorte Press..

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant

Beth Golay - host

