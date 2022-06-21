© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Kate Williams on 'Never Coming Home'

Published June 21, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Kansas native Kate Williams is no stranger to the propulsive young adult novel. I last spoke with her in 2019 for the release of The Babysitters Coven, the first of a three book series.

Williams is back with Never Coming Home, a new standalone thriller for young adults that dives into some of the joys and terrors of social media. Inspired by Agatha Christie, Kate Williams’s newest release follows 10 social media influencers stranded on an island as they try to sort out their own “whodunnit” mystery.

I spoke with Kate Williams about Agatha Christie, her Kansas roots, and the appeal of writing for young audiences. Here’s our conversation.

Never Coming Home by Kate Williams was published by Delacorte Press..

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
