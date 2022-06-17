Lisa Taddeo on her new story collection, 'Ghost Lover'

When Lisa Taddeo’s nonfiction debut Three Women was released in 2019, readers were hooked. Shifting gears, Taddeo went on to release her first novel, Animal.

But she wasn’t quite done exploring genres.

Her newest release, Ghost Lover, is a short story collection that dives into topics like body image, sexual assault, and the nature of desire.

I recently spoke with Lisa Taddeo about this new release, about her love of short stories, how she explores feminism, and the universality of her writing. Here’s our conversation.

Ghost Lover by Lisa Taddeo was published by Avid Reader Press.

