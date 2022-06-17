© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Lisa Taddeo on her new story collection, 'Ghost Lover'

Published June 17, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
LisaTaddeo_c_JWaite_grove.png
J Waite
/
courtesy photo
Lisa Taddeo is the author of the short story collection, "Ghost Lover

When Lisa Taddeo’s nonfiction debut Three Women was released in 2019, readers were hooked. Shifting gears, Taddeo went on to release her first novel, Animal.

9781982122188_GhostLover.jpeg

But she wasn’t quite done exploring genres.

Her newest release, Ghost Lover, is a short story collection that dives into topics like body image, sexual assault, and the nature of desire.

I recently spoke with Lisa Taddeo about this new release, about her love of short stories, how she explores feminism, and the universality of her writing. Here’s our conversation.

-

Ghost Lover by Lisa Taddeo was published by Avid Reader Press.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

Marginalia CommentarybooksArts and Culture
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay