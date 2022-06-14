Geraldine Brooks's novel begins with a horse, and then takes a deep dive into race and racing

Geraldine Brooks is an Australian-American author and journalist, with six works of fiction and three nonfiction books. Among her fiction, People of the Book, Caleb’s Crossing and The Secret Chord all were New York Times Bestsellers. Her first novel, Year of Wonders, about the black plague, is an international bestseller. And her novel March, which imagines the absent Mr. March, of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women and his fight in the Civil War, was awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in fiction.

And now Brooks has penned a new novel, Horse, which braids together the individual yet connected stories of Lexington, the greatest racehorse in American history.

This episode of Marginalia features my conversation with Geraldine Brooks.

Horse by Geraldine Brooks was published by Viking.

