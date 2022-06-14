© 2022 KMUW
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
Geraldine Brooks's novel begins with a horse, and then takes a deep dive into race and racing

Published June 14, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Geraldine Brooks is an Australian-American author and journalist, with six works of fiction and three nonfiction books. Among her fiction, People of the Book, Caleb’s Crossing and The Secret Chord all were New York Times Bestsellers. Her first novel, Year of Wonders, about the black plague, is an international bestseller. And her novel March, which imagines the absent Mr. March, of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women and his fight in the Civil War, was awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in fiction.

And now Brooks has penned a new novel, Horse, which braids together the individual yet connected stories of Lexington, the greatest racehorse in American history.

This episode of Marginalia features my conversation with Geraldine Brooks.

Horse by Geraldine Brooks was published by Viking.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
