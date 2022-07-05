Gabrielle Zevin on 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow'

Author Gabrielle Zevin says her new book, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, is about love, art, video games, and time, but prior knowledge or experience with video games really isn’t necessary for readers to possess.

The book follows video game creators and artists Sadie and Sam throughout 30 years of their friendship as they collaborate and learn to love each other and other people.

I recently spoke with Gabrielle Zevin about the link between Shakespeare and video games, and the nature of human collaboration. Here’s our conversation.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin was published by Knopf.

