Marginalia

Gabrielle Zevin on 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow'

Published July 5, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT
Hans Canosa
gabriellezevin.com
Gabrielle Zevin is the author of "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow"

Author Gabrielle Zevin says her new book, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, is about love, art, video games, and time, but prior knowledge or experience with video games really isn’t necessary for readers to possess.

The book follows video game creators and artists Sadie and Sam throughout 30 years of their friendship as they collaborate and learn to love each other and other people.

I recently spoke with Gabrielle Zevin about the link between Shakespeare and video games, and the nature of human collaboration. Here’s our conversation.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin was published by Knopf.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Marginalia CommentarybooksArts and Culture
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
