Eleanor Brown explores open adoption in 'Any Other Family
Author Eleanor Brown’s newest novel follows the complicated and constantly evolving dynamics of open adoptions.
Titled Any Other Family, it imagines three families who adopt biological siblings and ultimately decide to raise them as one extended family. Although it’s fiction, Eleanor Brown has a deeply personal connection to the themes explored in this book, as she is an adoptive parent herself.
I recently spoke with Eleanor about her experience and the complex dynamics of family, no matter how you define it. Here’s our conversation.
-
Any Other Family by Eleanor Brown was published by Putnam.
Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Lu Anne Stephens - editor
- Haley Crowson - producer
- Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
- Beth Golay - host
Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.