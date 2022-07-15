© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Eleanor Brown explores open adoption in 'Any Other Family

Published July 15, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT
Joe Henson
Courtesy Penguin Random House
Author of "Any Other Family," Eleanor Brown

Author Eleanor Brown’s newest novel follows the complicated and constantly evolving dynamics of open adoptions.

Titled Any Other Family, it imagines three families who adopt biological siblings and ultimately decide to raise them as one extended family. Although it’s fiction, Eleanor Brown has a deeply personal connection to the themes explored in this book, as she is an adoptive parent herself.

I recently spoke with Eleanor about her experience and the complex dynamics of family, no matter how you define it. Here’s our conversation.

Any Other Family by Eleanor Brown was published by Putnam.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

  • Beth Golay - host

