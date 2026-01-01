Anavi Prakash2026 Korva Coleman Journalism Intern
Anavi Prakash is the 2026 Korva Coleman Journalism intern. She is passionate about telling immersive stories through the combination of text, audio, video and photo. Anavi is a rising senior at Northwestern University studying journalism and social policy. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of The Daily Northwestern.
In her free time, Anavi enjoys trying new coffee shops, baking brownies and exploring new places.
Anavi can be reached by email at aprakash@kmuw.org.