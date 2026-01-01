Anavi Prakash is the 2026 Korva Coleman Journalism intern. She is passionate about telling immersive stories through the combination of text, audio, video and photo. Anavi is a rising senior at Northwestern University studying journalism and social policy. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of The Daily Northwestern.

In her free time, Anavi enjoys trying new coffee shops, baking brownies and exploring new places.

Anavi can be reached by email at aprakash@kmuw.org.