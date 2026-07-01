It’s fireworks season in Wichita. Here’s what to know to stay safe

Fourth of July fireworks sales and launchings have begun in Wichita.

Wichita allows non-aerial fireworks to be set off until the end of fireworks season on Sunday. Aerial fireworks are permitted only Friday through Sunday.

All fireworks must be set off between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight. Violations could result in a fine of $1,000 or more.

Elsewhere in Sedgwick County, such as in Goddard, fireworks stands have been open and launching has been permitted since June 20.

Each locality may have different laws, so Sedgwick County Fire Marshal Brad Crisp said people should shoot fireworks only where they buy them.

Fireworks safety

Crisp said people should stand on stable ground while setting off fireworks and, after lighting them, create distance between themselves and the firecracker.

He said that the most common cause of July 4 fires is when fireworks are thrown away without being deactivated.

“The most important thing is to soak those fireworks down after they’ve been shot,” Crisp said. “Soak them down, put them in a bucket of water, for example, or in a metal container with water in it, and let them sit overnight.”

On the holiday itself, Crisp said the county fire department will operate with a full staff to respond to fires and injuries quickly as well as be on standby at large fireworks shows.

He said for fires and other emergencies, residents should call 911. For noise and nuisance complaints, they should call the non-emergency number, 316-290-1011.

Following the end of Sedgwick County’s fireworks season, Crisp said fireworks can be stored in a climate-controlled environment for the following year.

Keeping kids safe

Dr. Kimberly Molik, a pediatric trauma surgeon at Wesley Medical Center, said children should never be in charge of fireworks.

“Sparklers can heat up anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 degrees, so they’re a huge source of kids getting face burns, hand burns, eye injuries,” Molik said.

She added that everyone near the fireworks should wear closed-toe shoes to ensure they don’t step on one that is partially activated. They should also avoid loose-fitting clothes because they are more flammable.

For people who will be near pools or other bodies of water, Molik said there should be an adult designated to watch children in the water because incidents like drowning can happen quickly.

People who are planning to operate motor vehicles should also make sure they are sober, she said.

“The number one cause of trauma are falls in general, and then secondary to that are our motor vehicle accidents, and then we’ll go into these specialty incidents, such as fireworks, drownings, bike accidents,” Molik said. “Those are very common things for the little kids during the summertime.”

Pet safety

Taking preventative measures to shield pets from the noise and brightness of fireworks is important, said Dr. Susan Nelson at Kansas State College of Veterinary Medicine.

“It is a true phobia, and for some of them a very severe phobia,” she said. “Some of these dogs don't even like to go outside to relieve themselves.”

While fireworks are going off, owners should keep their pets inside with the curtains closed and loud music playing to mask the fireworks displays.

For pets that typically experience more anxiety, Nelson recommends giving them over-the-counter calming supplements or prescription anxiety medication.

New pet owners should base their planning based on how their animal reacts to storms, she said.

“Especially if they’re afraid of thunderstorms, a lot of them are going to be nervous with the fireworks,” Nelson said.

A major issue on the Fourth of July is pets getting loose and running away. This may result in them being picked up by a stranger, hit by a car or experiencing heat stress.

Nelson advised owners to make sure their pets have updated ID tags on their collars.

She added that since fireworks season goes beyond the holiday, it is important to continue safety precautions throughout.

Fireworks season in Sedgwick County ends Sunday.