World Cup kickoff: Wichita soccer fans head to Naftzger Park for watch party

FIFA World Cup fans are taking over Naftzger Park this week as part of the Wichita Global Fan Zone.

Hosted by local nonprofit Empower, the watch party features live music, performances, food vendors and soccer-themed giveaways.

The fan zone will be active again from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

“This is just another way to give back to the soccer lovers,” said Sally Aguilar, Empower’s operations manager. “The sport of soccer just brings people together. It’s a celebration, it’s a cultural thing, it’s a generational thing.”

On Thursday, several fans donned Mexico jerseys in anticipation of the first match, Mexico vs. South Africa, being shown on the big screen.

Kara Bello drove an hour from Harper to the Global Fan Zone with her family. She said her daughters play soccer in Wichita, and the event was a chance to celebrate the World Cup.

“I want to encourage them to reach for the stars, to reach for the dreams,” Bello said. “One of them is very into soccer, and the other one is about to get there, and I want them to know that … it’s possible to get there, no matter what, even if we’re in a little town in Kansas.”

Bello said the energy around Team USA’s Friday match has convinced her to return to Wichita for the second day of the event.

On Friday, the big screen will show the 2 p.m. match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina; at 9 p.m. Friday, it’s the U.S. vs. Paraguay.

The Global Fan Zone also isn’t just for watching soccer --- attendees can also play the sport through drills hosted by FC Wichita.

“We’re not just here to watch the game, we’re going to play the game, too,” said Idalia Loya, Empower’s director of community impact.