2026 Summer Pledge Drive

We're on air from June 17-19 to ask for support for the Kansas News Service.

For nearly a decade, public radio stations across Kansas have worked together to bring trusted local reporting to our communities, large and small. Recent changes in funding have created serious challenges for that statewide news coverage. In response, KMUW is stepping forward.

In partnership with smaller stations throughout Kansas, we are building a collaborative news network that shares reporting, expands local coverage and keeps Kansans informed about education, agriculture, healthcare, business and civic life.

Our partner stations are committed to investing alongside us and are providing matching support for this initiative. But sustaining this work will also depend on listeners and supporters who believe local journalism matters.

Your support today will help ensure that independent reporting remains accessible to communities across Kansas for years to come.

As a thank you for your generosity, donors who give $240 or more toward this goal will receive a limited edition set of photography prints celebrating Kansas. It's a reminder of the beautiful places and communities your gift will help keep connected to trusted local and statewide reporting.

Plus, everyone who makes a donation is automatically entered to win a $500 gas card, generously donated by Paul and Shonda Colella of McClelland Inc. *

Click on the red donate button at the top of this page to show your support to the Kansas News Service today.

* Employees of Wichita State University are not eligible to win.

* The drawing for the gas card winner will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22.

* If you would like to be entered without making a donation to KMUW and the Kansas News Service, complete this form.