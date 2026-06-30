New event in Hutchinson takes veterans underground to escape July Fourth fireworks

A new event aims to help military veterans escape Fourth of July fireworks.

“Mission: Underground” is a collaboration between underground salt museum Strataca and Passageways, an organization helping homeless veterans.

For those with post-traumatic stress disorder, the loud noises and bright flashes can cause emotional distress.

“They are literally suffering — fetal (position) in closets — and they’re having flashbacks of everything they’ve been through," said Jennifer Garrison, co-founder of Passageways. "We get to take that away from them.”

For the free event’s inaugural year, 20 veterans will go about 650 feet underground and stay in the Strataca salt mine from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. The event will have food and activities, including movies and video games, and a sleeping area with cots.

Garrison said she doesn’t know of other resources to help veterans cope during the weeks-long fireworks season. She said Passageways and Strataca are in talks to extend the number of days the event is offered in future years.

As of Monday, two spots remained for this year's “Mission: Underground.” There is also a waiting list, and veterans interested in reserving a spot can call Garrison at 316-300-6874.

Garrison said veterans interested in attending the event next year can also guarantee a spot now.

“This is just year one,” she said. “Imagine what’s going to happen in year two, when we have all these other people that have heard of us and want to donate and sponsor and be a part of it? It’s going to be a legacy. We’re just going to keep doing it and reach more and more heroes.”