'On the edge': More people in Sedgwick County are homeless, or living paycheck to paycheck

Sedgwick County has seen a 16% increase in people experiencing homelessness in the past year, according to a new report.

The 2026 State of Homelessness Report, from United Way of the Plains and the Coalition to End Homelessness Wichita/Sedgwick County, was released Wednesday. It looks at factors that influence homelessness and who’s affected.

The report includes results of the coalition’s Point-in-Time Count, an annual single-night survey of people experiencing homelessness that is required for federal funding. The 2026 count took place Jan. 29.

The survey identified 637 people experiencing homelessness as sheltered and 222 as unsheltered — an increase from 541 and 191 people, respectively, last year.

That night, 95% of available shelter and permanent housing beds were full.

Last year, the coalition helped provide shelter and housing services to more than 5,000 people, according to Brent Castillo, a member of the coalition’s board of directors.

People in Sedgwick County were homeless for an average of 51 days. The national average is 176 days.

“Our local average reflects the richness of resources and quality of systems the coalition has built to ensure those who are unhoused are not without a home for long,” Castillo said.

Matt Lowe, United Way’s director of community impact, said homelessness is largely caused by the rising costs of basic needs.

The report also uses United Way’s ALICE data, which looks at those who are asset limited, income constrained and employed.

In 2024, Sedgwick County’s annual household survival budget — the bare minimum cost for a family of two adults and two children in childcare — was $76,512, according to ALICE data. Its annual stability budget, which includes a saving category, was $128,124.

The median income in the county that year was $70,833. ALICE data shows that 38% of households were living paycheck to paycheck.

More than 2,000 Sedgwick County households experienced homelessness for the first time last year — a 147% increase from 2020, when 841 new households experienced homelessness.

“Too many of our neighbors are living on the edge of a financial crisis, where a single unexpected expense leads to homelessness,” Lowe said.

He said as inflation overtakes living-wage growth, more people are likely to experience housing instability. He added that because of this, more resources are vital.

He pointed specifically to Second Light, the organization’s new shelter. United Way announced a $1 million matching grant last week to increase operations.

“More resources are needed, because as homelessness goes up, so must the outflow of the resources provided to support those who are experiencing homelessness,” Lowe said.

He said United Way plans to launch a new program for families with children next month. The initiative will provide families with financial assistance and housing resources to support long-term housing stability.