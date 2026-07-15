© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sedgwick County will open three new early-voting locations ahead of August primary

KMUW | By Anavi Prakash
Published July 15, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
Hugo Phan
/
File photo

Some voting locations will open Monday, with the rest opening July 28. Early voting ends Aug. 3, with select advanced voting locations being open in August.

Sedgwick County has added three early polling locations for voters to cast their ballots in advance of the Aug. 4 primary election.

The sites include the county’s new election office in northeast Wichita and the Advanced Learning Library downtown. The third is the Park City Senior Center in Park City.

Registered voters may vote at any early polling site.

Residents may also request advance ballots until July 28. Ballots already requested are being sent out starting Wednesday.

Ballots must be received by the Sedgwick County Election Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Completed ballots can be returned by mail to the county’s election office or dropped off in person. They can also be returned at community drop boxes, which open Thursday, or open polling places.

The election office, library and Sedgwick County Extension Office will be open for in person early voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from July 20-31.

Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater said she expects lots of people to vote early, so the polling locations will be staffed with more than the typical eight election workers.

“The three sites that will be open for the entire two weeks will have between 10 and 12 workers each,” Rainwater said.

Closer to the primary election, the library and extension office will be open for early voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The election office will also serve as an early voting site Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Other early voting sites will be open July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as on Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are Sedgwick County’s early voting sites:

Location
Address
Early voting dates and times
Sedgwick County Election Office
3639 N. Comotara St., Wichita, KS 67226
Weekdays between July 20-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St. N., Wichita, KS 67203
Weekdays between July 20-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sedgwick County Extension Office
7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205
Weekdays between July 20-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
1958 N. Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67206
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Evangel Presbyterian Church
1545 S. 135th St. W., Wichita, KS 67235
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grace Presbyterian Church
5002 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67208
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Machinist Building
3830 S. Meridian, Wichita, KS 67217
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mt. Vernon Methodist Church
5701 E. Mt. Vernon St., Wichita, KS 67218
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Northside Church of Christ
4545 N. Meridian, Wichita, KS 67204
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita, KS 67219
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Reformation Lutheran Church
7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67206
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church
2555 Hyacinth, Wichita, KS 67204
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Woodland Lakes Community Church
770 S. Greenwich, Wichita, KS 67207
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bel Aire City Building
7651 E. Central Park Ave., Bel Aire, KS 67226
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Derby Public Library
1600 E. Walnut Grove Road, Derby, KS 67037
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Woodlawn United Methodist
431 S. Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS  67037
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Goddard District Conference Center
315 S. Main St., Goddard, KS 67052
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Haysville Community Library
210 Hays Ave., Haysville, KS 67060
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Park City Senior Center
1811 Stuart Dr., Park City, KS 67219
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Valley Center Community Building
314 E. Clay St., Valley Center, KS 67147
July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rainwater said having early polling locations open for longer periods of time, along with having more locations, is in an effort to make voting easier.

“That’s what it’s all about, making voting more accessible and more convenient to the voters,” Rainwater said.

On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information about voting can be found on the Sedgwick County website.
Tags
Local Newselectionsvotingadvance voting
Anavi Prakash
Anavi Prakash is the 2026 Korva Coleman Journalism intern. She is passionate about telling immersive stories through the combination of text, audio, video and photo. Anavi is a rising senior at Northwestern University studying journalism and social policy. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of The Daily Northwestern.
See stories by Anavi Prakash