Sedgwick County will open three new early-voting locations ahead of August primary

Sedgwick County has added three early polling locations for voters to cast their ballots in advance of the Aug. 4 primary election.

The sites include the county’s new election office in northeast Wichita and the Advanced Learning Library downtown. The third is the Park City Senior Center in Park City.

Registered voters may vote at any early polling site.

Residents may also request advance ballots until July 28. Ballots already requested are being sent out starting Wednesday.

Ballots must be received by the Sedgwick County Election Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Completed ballots can be returned by mail to the county’s election office or dropped off in person. They can also be returned at community drop boxes, which open Thursday, or open polling places.

The election office, library and Sedgwick County Extension Office will be open for in person early voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from July 20-31.

Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater said she expects lots of people to vote early, so the polling locations will be staffed with more than the typical eight election workers.

“The three sites that will be open for the entire two weeks will have between 10 and 12 workers each,” Rainwater said.

Closer to the primary election, the library and extension office will be open for early voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The election office will also serve as an early voting site Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Other early voting sites will be open July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as on Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are Sedgwick County’s early voting sites:



Location

Address

Early voting dates and times

Sedgwick County Election Office

3639 N. Comotara St., Wichita, KS 67226

Weekdays between July 20-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Advanced Learning Library

711 W. 2nd St. N., Wichita, KS 67203

Weekdays between July 20-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sedgwick County Extension Office

7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205

Weekdays between July 20-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastminster Presbyterian Church

1958 N. Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67206

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Evangel Presbyterian Church

1545 S. 135th St. W., Wichita, KS 67235

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grace Presbyterian Church

5002 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67208

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Machinist Building

3830 S. Meridian, Wichita, KS 67217

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church

5701 E. Mt. Vernon St., Wichita, KS 67218

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northside Church of Christ

4545 N. Meridian, Wichita, KS 67204

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church

2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita, KS 67219

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reformation Lutheran Church

7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67206

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church

2555 Hyacinth, Wichita, KS 67204

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodland Lakes Community Church

770 S. Greenwich, Wichita, KS 67207

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bel Aire City Building

7651 E. Central Park Ave., Bel Aire, KS 67226

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Derby Public Library

1600 E. Walnut Grove Road, Derby, KS 67037

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodlawn United Methodist

431 S. Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Goddard District Conference Center

315 S. Main St., Goddard, KS 67052

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Haysville Community Library

210 Hays Ave., Haysville, KS 67060

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Park City Senior Center

1811 Stuart Dr., Park City, KS 67219

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Valley Center Community Building

314 E. Clay St., Valley Center, KS 67147

July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Rainwater said having early polling locations open for longer periods of time, along with having more locations, is in an effort to make voting easier.

“That’s what it’s all about, making voting more accessible and more convenient to the voters,” Rainwater said.

On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.