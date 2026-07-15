Sedgwick County will open three new early-voting locations ahead of August primary

Sedgwick County has added three early polling locations for voters to cast their ballots in advance of the Aug. 4 primary election.
The sites include the county’s new election office in northeast Wichita and the Advanced Learning Library downtown. The third is the Park City Senior Center in Park City.
Registered voters may vote at any early polling site.
Residents may also request advance ballots until July 28. Ballots already requested are being sent out starting Wednesday.
Ballots must be received by the Sedgwick County Election Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Completed ballots can be returned by mail to the county’s election office or dropped off in person. They can also be returned at community drop boxes, which open Thursday, or open polling places.
The election office, library and Sedgwick County Extension Office will be open for in person early voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from July 20-31.
Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater said she expects lots of people to vote early, so the polling locations will be staffed with more than the typical eight election workers.
“The three sites that will be open for the entire two weeks will have between 10 and 12 workers each,” Rainwater said.
Closer to the primary election, the library and extension office will be open for early voting Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The election office will also serve as an early voting site Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Other early voting sites will be open July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as on Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here are Sedgwick County’s early voting sites:
|Location
|Address
|Early voting dates and times
|Sedgwick County Election Office
|3639 N. Comotara St., Wichita, KS 67226
|Weekdays between July 20-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Advanced Learning Library
|711 W. 2nd St. N., Wichita, KS 67203
|Weekdays between July 20-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Sedgwick County Extension Office
|7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205
|Weekdays between July 20-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Eastminster Presbyterian Church
|1958 N. Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67206
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Evangel Presbyterian Church
|1545 S. 135th St. W., Wichita, KS 67235
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Grace Presbyterian Church
|5002 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67208
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Machinist Building
|3830 S. Meridian, Wichita, KS 67217
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Mt. Vernon Methodist Church
|5701 E. Mt. Vernon St., Wichita, KS 67218
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Northside Church of Christ
|4545 N. Meridian, Wichita, KS 67204
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
|2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita, KS 67219
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Reformation Lutheran Church
|7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67206
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church
|2555 Hyacinth, Wichita, KS 67204
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Woodland Lakes Community Church
|770 S. Greenwich, Wichita, KS 67207
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Bel Aire City Building
|7651 E. Central Park Ave., Bel Aire, KS 67226
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Derby Public Library
|1600 E. Walnut Grove Road, Derby, KS 67037
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Woodlawn United Methodist
|431 S. Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Goddard District Conference Center
|315 S. Main St., Goddard, KS 67052
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Haysville Community Library
|210 Hays Ave., Haysville, KS 67060
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Park City Senior Center
|1811 Stuart Dr., Park City, KS 67219
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Valley Center Community Building
|314 E. Clay St., Valley Center, KS 67147
|July 28-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rainwater said having early polling locations open for longer periods of time, along with having more locations, is in an effort to make voting easier.
“That’s what it’s all about, making voting more accessible and more convenient to the voters,” Rainwater said.
On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More information about voting can be found on the Sedgwick County website.