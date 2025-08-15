The Range | August 15, 2025

There’s a growing trend in education, and you could say it’s a step back in time.

More Kansas families are leaving traditional public or private schools and opting instead for microschools.

They serve small groups of students in a one-room-schoolhouse type atmosphere.

The Wichita school district launched its own microschool last year, and leaders say the experiment has been a success.

Suzanne Perez looks at how the Creative Minds Academy is expanding and gaining national attention.

