The Range | August 22, 2025

What’s in the water at the Sedgwick County Zoo? Three baby elephants have been born this year, with a fourth expected any day now. The births are significant not only for the zoo but for elephant herds across the country. KMUW news reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch explains.

Zines have been a part of the punk music subculture since it began in the 1970s. These do-it-yourself publications help provide a snapshot of a community. On this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan spoke with three people trying to document Wichita’s punk scene through their own zine.

