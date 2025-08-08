The Range | August 08, 2025

Wichita says it will add accessible pedestrian signals at some crosswalks downtown after disability rights advocates raised concerns. The move offers a glimpse into a wider discussion about accessibility, and whether the city is including people with disabilities in its downtown plans. KMUW news reporter Daniel Caudill has more.

Also, Shane Carter, executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, has only been on the job for three months. But Carter knows what he wants: To make the museum’s new downtown space a premier destination for visitors. Carla Eckels talked with Carter for this edition of In the Mix.

