The Range

The Range | August 01, 2025

By KMUW News
Published August 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
The Kansas legislature passed a bill banning gender affirming care for minors this year, part of a national trend targeting the trans community. Still, transgender people in Wichita say they find meaning in their community. Korva Coleman Journalism Intern Aminah Jenkins talked with some of them during a recent Pride event.

Also, an artist's drive to create almost never stops, even when they’re building a career in another field. Kelly Rundell is a testament to that creative spirit. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Rundell during an open studio at Mark Arts.

The Range Local NewsArts and CultureCultural Shorts
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
