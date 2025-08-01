The Range | August 01, 2025

The Kansas legislature passed a bill banning gender affirming care for minors this year, part of a national trend targeting the trans community. Still, transgender people in Wichita say they find meaning in their community. Korva Coleman Journalism Intern Aminah Jenkins talked with some of them during a recent Pride event.

Also, an artist's drive to create almost never stops, even when they’re building a career in another field. Kelly Rundell is a testament to that creative spirit. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Rundell during an open studio at Mark Arts.