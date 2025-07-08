Good Vibes, Culture, Argentina, Bela & Bahamas, and Naadam

Monday July 7

Global Village begins the week with some ‘good vibes’ – in this case, the vibraphones of July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, world jazz player Dave Samuels (with a tribute to Tjader), and Ethiojazz pioneer Mulatu Astatke. We’ll also hear new music from the eclectic Etienne de la Sayette, Yunnan band Wild Mushrooms, Afrobeat star Seun Kuti, and the Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet.

Tuesday July 8

This time in the Global Village the spotlight is on the acclaimed roots reggae group Culture – with selections from their classic Two Sevens Clash, the newly reissued Africa Stand Alone, the Culture in Culture reunion and Culture in Dub. Plus more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, and new music from the eclectic Tako Toki, the Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra, and Radio Tutti.

Wednesday July 9

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates both the Independence Day of Argentina and the birthday of one of its most famous singers, ‘new song’ great Mercedes Sosa. We’ll hear tango from traditional to contemporary along with electro, regional, traditional, tango jazz, and more from Carlos Gardel, Astor Piazzolla, Dino Saluzzi, Chango Spaziuk, and Gotan Project, and we’ll also sneak in a bit of Finnish tango from Pedro’s Heavy Gentlemen.

Thursday July 10

It’s Bela and the Bahamas this time in the Global Village as we mark the birthday of banjoist Bela Fleck with the world music side of his work (with Zakir Hussain, the Flecktones, and his Africa Project), and mark Independence Day in the Bahamas, with music from Joseph Spence, the Baha Men, Exuma and more.

Friday July 11

SPECIAL: Never mind Wimbledon or the WNBA (well, maybe not the WNBA), one of the world’s great sporting (and more) events, Mongolia’s renowned Naadam Festival, begins today. Global Village celebrates the centuries-old Mongolian event, a major national holiday, cultural event and competition held over several days each year in July, with a program that explores traditional singing and instruments of Mongolia along with contemporary bands that fuse those traditions with a wide array of influences, from symphony orchestras to classic rock. Among the artists featured are Anda Union, Hangaai, and music from a groundbreaking compilation of throat singing, An Anthology of Mongolian Khoomii.

