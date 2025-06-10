Istanbul Oriental, Portugal Day, Uakti, Chick Corea & Madredeus

Monday June 9

The Istanbul Oriental Ensemble, a group that explored the legacy of Turkish Roma music, takes center stage this time in the Global Village. Plus music from Frank London’s Klezmer Brass Allstars, Mediterranean band Molo Sayat, innovative Egyptian producer Baligh Hamdi, Ethio star Alemayehu Eshete, and more.

Tuesday June 10

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the June Portugal special, Global Village celebrates Portugal Day with music from that country and from related Lusophone nations – including music from Brazil to celebrate the birthday as well of bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto; from Cape Verde (Elida Almeida) and Angola (Waldemar Bastos); and by some great contemporary fado singers and Portuguese Guitar players – including Mariza, Custódio Castelo, and Rodrigo Costa Félix. And don’t forget to join us later this month for the Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show featuring Portuguese Guitar player Marta Pereira da Costa.

Wednesday June 11

This time in the Global Village, we spotlight the remarkable Brazilian group Uakti. First formed in the 1970s and together until 2015, the ensemble was known for its distinctive and unique sound – a combination of invented instruments and a propulsive yet ethereal style that combined elements of Brazilian, classical, and other global influences. We’ve also got music from Latin percussion master Mongo Santamaria, some lively Swedish folk rock from Hoven Droven, a favorite from UB40, and Afro-Peruvian champion Susana Baca.

Thursday June 12

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of pianist and composer Chick Corea with a special edition of the show devoted to the world music side of his music. We’ll hear early work he did with Cal Tjader and Paco de Lucia, later guest appearances with Poncho Sanchez and Arturo Sandoval, a duo project with banjoist Bela Fleck, music with his later Spanish Heart Band, and covers of his compositions by the Italian mandolin orchestra I Mandolini Italiani, and the duo of Michel Camilo and Tomatito.

(Night Train has a Chick Corea special tonight and is featuring Chick and Stanley Clarke all month.)

Friday June 13

This time in the Global Village, in conjunction with the June Portugal Feature, we spotlight the pioneering Portuguese group Madredeus, who bring together traditional, folk, fado and other influences in their work. We’ll hear selections from across their career and from a new solo album from former member Rodrigo Leao. And there’s also new music from the world-jazz ensemble Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet and the duo of singer and guitarist Piers Faccini and kora player Ballake Sissoko.

