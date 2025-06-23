Mandolins, Ukraine, Mozambique, Madagascar & Markku Lepisto

Monday June 23

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, it’s an international array of mandolinists. We’ll hear Canada’s Vishten, classically trained-world influenced player Avi Avital, the Punch Brothers (with Chris Thile on mandolin), Brazil’s Hamilton de Holanda and Danilo Brito, the Finnish-Brazilian Nordic Choro group, Indian player U. Srinivas, newgrass pioneer David Grisman, and classically trained mandolinist Caterina Lichtenberg with newgrass mando master Mike Marshall.

Tuesday June 24

Global Village highlights music from Ukraine this time. We’ll hear the Ukrainian-Polish group DagaDana, Canadian-Ukrainian pianist John Stetch, U.S. based Eastern European group Harmonia, and UK punk-folk band the Ukrainians. Plus Algerian artists Abdelli and Anouar Kaddour Cherif, Denver’s Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion, Nordic ‘folk party’ band Marvara, and Eliades Ochoa of Cuarteto Patria and Buena Vista Social Club fame.

Wednesday June 25

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the Independence Day of former Portuguese colony Mozambique with a show devoted to music from that nation. We’ll hear the popular Marrabenta music, bands that combine traditional music with contemporary and international influences, and more. Among the artists featured are the popular singer Wazimbo, Orchestra Marrabenta Star of Mozambique, Ghorwane, and Eyuphuro.

Thursday June 26

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Independence Day of Madagascar, the date in 1960 when the island nation, renowned for both its unique ecology and captivating music, achieved full independence. We’ll hear music from two groundbreaking compilations that introduced Malagasy music to an international audience – Madagasikara and A World Out of Time – along with individual releases from a number of key artists and groups, including Tarika, D’Gary, Dama, Rossy, Jaojoby, and Toko Telo.

Friday June 27

The spotlight this time in the Global Village shines on the acclaimed Finnish neo-folk accordionist Markku Lepisto. We’ll hear him as a leader, with bassist Pekka Lehti, and as part of the Samurai Accordion lineup. We continue the June Portugal Feature with music from the contemporary band Lendas & Mitos, along with new music from Belgian band Broes (with the musical saga of the first Belgian expedition to Antarctica), Italian electro-folk band Radio Tutti, Sardinian duo Mauro Palmas & Giacomo Vardeu, Ethiojazz-inspired band Arat Kilo, and Madagascar’s Damily & Toliara Tsapiky Band.

