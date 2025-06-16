Regis Gizavo, Dancas Ocultas, Paul McCartney, Ernest Ranglin & World Refugee Day

Monday June 16

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers accordionist Regis Gizavo on his birthday today. One of Madagascar’s finest musicians, Gizavo first attracted international attention when he won the Radio France International Discovery Award. Moving to Paris in 1990, he began a series of remarkable collaborations with artists like the Corsican group I Muvrini, Cape Verde’s Cesaria Evora, Lura, and Mayra Andrade, South Africa’s Mahotella Queens, the Congolese Rumba supergroup Kekele, and more. We’ll hear him with those artists, on solo efforts, and on his last project as part of Toko Telo with guitarist D’Gary and singer Monika Njava.

Tuesday June 17

In conjunction with the June Portugal Feature, Global Village showcases music from Dancas Ocultas. The accordion quartet reinvents a variety of traditional Portuguese musics, with delicacy and imagination. We’ll hear music from their 1996 debut up to their new back-to-the-roots album, Inspirar. Plus the latest releases from Finnish folk group Frigg, electro Afro Peruvian band Novalima, the eclectic one-man band Etienne de la Sayette, and Mali’s Trio Da Kali.

**Wednesday June 18

SPECIAL: It’s a Beatle Birthday Party his time in the Global Village as we mark the birthday of Paul McCartney with a wide array of world music covers of his songs. We’ll hear selections from the Skatalites, the Easy Star All-Stars, Willy Chirino, Al DiMeola, Ernest Ranglin (featured tomorrow for his birthday), and more.

(Night Train also celebrates McCartney’s birthday tonight as part of its Beatle Jazz Mania Week.)

Thursday June 19

SPECIAL: This time Global Village celebrates the birthday of Jamaican guitar great Ernest Ranglin. The show features music from his solo projects, as well work he did as lead guitarist and musical director for Jimmy Cliff, and as a guest with the Skatalites, Monty Alexander, the Melodians, the late, great Millie Small, Jackie Mittoo, and more.

Friday June 20

SPECIAL: Global Village marks World Refugee Day with music from artists from many different corners of the world who were once refugees. Featured in the show are selections from the Refugees for Refugees project, Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars, NEA Heritage Fellow Rahim Alhaj, Western Sahara’s Aziza Brahim, the Silk Road Project, Ugandan artist Samite, and more.

