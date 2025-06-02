Italy, Tinariwen, Paquito D’Rivera, World Environment Day & New Releases

Monday June 2

SPECIAL: It’s Festa della Republica Day in Italy, a national holiday marking the date after World War II when Italy voted to become a Republic. Global Village celebrates with a show devoted to music from Italy, from neo-traditional to contemporary. We’ll hear selections from neo-folk pioneer and innovator Riccardo Tesi, U.S. based groups Newpoli and Grand Fatilla, the Italian Afrobeat-inspired Mamud Band, and a special treat from the Napoli Mandolin Orchestra.

(Night Train also celebrates tonight with a show devoted to Italian and Italian-American jazz artists.)

Tuesday June 3

This time in the Global Village, we feature music from Tinarwen, the pioneering Tuareg group that helped introduce the “desert blues” sound to the world. We’ll hear selections from across their career – starting with their debut international release, The Radio Tisdas Sessions. We’ll also check out music from eclectic world cellist Matthieu Saglio, the world-folk Jam Nation project, and Afrobeat legend Tony Allen.

Wednesday June 4

SPECIAL: A special edition of the show as Global Village marks the birthday of Cuban-born saxophonist and clarinetist Paquito D’Rivera. We’ll hear some of the many Afro-Cuban, Caribbean, classical and other projects that he’s done as a leader and work he did with Irakere, Yo-Yo Ma, the Caribbean Jazz Project, Berta Rojas, Andy Narell, and more.

(Night Train also marks Paquito’s birthday tonight with a program devoted to his music.)

Thursday June 5

SPECIAL: Since 1972, the United Nations has celebrated June 5th as World Environment Day to support environmental efforts around the globe. Global Village marks the occasion with a wide array of songs about the environment from such artists as Jimmy Cliff, 9Bach, Adrian Belew, Randy Newman, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Dolores Keane, Bruce Cockburn, and more.

Friday June 6

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

The return after a decade of the groundbreaking Finnish group Varttina, and of the meeting of famed Balkan Brass band Fanfare Ciocarlia and Canadian guitarist Adrian Raso

From Canada klezmer-and-more groups Schmaltz & Pepper, Oktopus, and Ladom Ensemble, and a Nordic/Persian blend from Constantinople

Poland’s Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra

Italian electro-folk group Radio Tutti

And new Latin sounds from Cuba’s Estrellas de Buena Vista spinoff, Miami’s Afro-Cuban Funk band Palo, and Brooklyn’s cumbia surf group La Banda Chuska

