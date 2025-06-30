GV@Savannah, Canada Day, West Coast Latin, Modern Mandolin Quartet & New Releases

Monday June 30

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, it’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series featuring world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with the June Music of Portugal Feature, it’s Marta Pereira da Costa, a rare female Portuguese Guitar player whose music blends classic Portuguese fado with influences from Brazil, jazz and other world styles.

Tuesday July 1

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Canada Day with a special show devoted to some of the many talented artists who call Canada home, and who incorporate Latin, Indian, African, Caribbean, and other world styles into their music. We’ll hear Ensemble Polaris, Jayme Stone, Danny Michel, Lorraine Klaasen, Kiran Ahluwalia, Souljazz Orchestra, Dubmatix, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train feature Canadian musicians tonight for Canada Day as well.)

Wednesday July 2

SPECIAL: Global Village spotlights West Coast Latin this time. We’ll hear July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, conguero Poncho Sanchez (who got his start in Tjader’s band), the Mongorama band (celebrating Mongo Santamaria, who also worked in Tjader’s band), Latin rock legend Carlos Santana, pianist Vince Guaraldi (of Peanuts music fame) with Brazilian guitarist Bola Seta, and the new Salsa De la Bahia compilation featuring Latina artists and bands from the Bay Area.

Thursday July 3

This time in the Global Village the spotlight is on music from the Modern Mandolin Quartet. We’ll also hear pipa player Gao Hong with kora artist Kadialy Kouyate, singer Kavita Shah (with music of Cape Verde), Afro-Brazilian band Bixiga 70, Mongolian singer and multi-instrumentalist Batsukh Dorj, and tropical exotica group, the Bahama Soul Club.

Friday July 4

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

Femi Kuti (Fela’s son)

The son of another African music legend, Kaabi Kouyate

New Euro-folk from English folk legend Martin Carthy (re-imagining his first album, done in 1965), Nordic folkies Spoket I Koket, and Breton dance band Spontus

A reissue from roots reggae greats Culture, and new reggae and dub inspired sounds from Puerto Rico’s Pachyman

The Pacific Coast side of Colombian music from Nidia Gongora

And we head to Macaronesia for the band Entre Ilhas.

