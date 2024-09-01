September, the second best month of the year
This month’s indie bookseller is Holland Saltsman, owner of The Novel Neighbor in the Webster Groves neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri. We’ll talk with her about September releases she’s excited about.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- North Woods by Daniel Mason
- All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker
- We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker
- On James Baldwin by Colm Tóibín
- Go Tell it On the Mountain by James Baldwin
- Brooklyn by Colm Tóibín
- Long Island by Colm Tóibín
- Glaciers by Alexis M. Smith
- Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift
- On Chesil Beach by Ian McEwan
- Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
- Our Narrow Hiding Places by Kristopher Jansma
- The Unchangeable Spots of Leopards by Kristopher Jansma
- Hum by Helen Phillips
- The Need by Helen Phillips
- The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
- The Fraud by Zadie Smith
- Miracle Creek by Angie Kim
- Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
- The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li
- Here's that AI conversation.
- Black Butterflies by Priscilla Morris
- All Fours by Miranda July
- The First Bad Man by Miranda July
- That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones
- The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
- Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
- And here's that letter from John Green.
- Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
September/October releases with Holland Saltsman of The Novel Neighbor in St. Louis:
- Like Mother, Like Mother by Susan Rieger
- The Fallen Fruit by Shawntelle Madison
- COMP: The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by Victoria Schwab
- The Queen of Ocean Parkway by Sarvenaz Tash
- COMP: When You Reach Me by Rebecca Stead
- The Life Impossible by Matt Haig
- (The Midnight Library by Matt Haig)
- Lady Pancake & Sir French Toast by Josh Funk and Brendan Kearney
- Attack of the Scones by Josh Funk and Brendan Kearney
- The Lantern of Lost Memories by Sanaka Hiiragi
- COMP: Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
- Good People: Stories from the Best of Humanity by Gabriel Reilich and Lucia Knell