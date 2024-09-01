© 2024 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

September, the second best month of the year

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published September 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Holland Saltsman is the owner of The Novel Neighbor, an independent bookstore in St. Louis.
Holland Saltsman is the owner of The Novel Neighbor, an independent bookstore in St. Louis.

This month’s indie bookseller is Holland Saltsman, owner of The Novel Neighbor in the Webster Groves neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri. We’ll talk with her about September releases she’s excited about.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

September/October releases with Holland Saltsman of The Novel Neighbor in St. Louis:

  • Like Mother, Like Mother by Susan Rieger
  • The Fallen Fruit by Shawntelle Madison
  • COMP: The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by Victoria Schwab
  • The Queen of Ocean Parkway by Sarvenaz Tash
  • COMP: When You Reach Me by Rebecca Stead
  • The Life Impossible by Matt Haig
  • (The Midnight Library by Matt Haig)
  • Lady Pancake & Sir French Toast by Josh Funk and Brendan Kearney
  • Attack of the Scones by Josh Funk and Brendan Kearney
  • The Lantern of Lost Memories by Sanaka Hiiragi
  • COMP: Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
  • Good People: Stories from the Best of Humanity by Gabriel Reilich and Lucia Knell
Books & Whatnot podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
