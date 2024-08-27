© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Amanda Jones on being 'That Librarian'

By Beth Golay
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:34 PM CDT
Amanda Jones is the author of "That Librarian."
Kathryn and Traveis Photography
/
Bloomsbury
When Amanda Jones attended the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting on July 19, 2022, she thought she would speak up against censorship, explain with reason the processes used by professional librarians, and continue with life. What she wasn’t expecting a targeted smear campaign against her on social media.

I recently spoke with Amanda Jones, who explains how her life changed that day.

**And a warning if you have kids nearby. Be aware this contains content that may not be suitable for everyone.**

-

That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones was published by Bloomsbury.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
