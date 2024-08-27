Amanda Jones on being 'That Librarian'

When Amanda Jones attended the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting on July 19, 2022, she thought she would speak up against censorship, explain with reason the processes used by professional librarians, and continue with life. What she wasn’t expecting a targeted smear campaign against her on social media.

I recently spoke with Amanda Jones, who explains how her life changed that day.

**And a warning if you have kids nearby. Be aware this contains content that may not be suitable for everyone.**

That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones was published by Bloomsbury.

