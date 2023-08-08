James McBride on 'The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store'

James McBride's new book, The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store is an American melting pot story, following a community in Pottstown, Pennsylvania in the 1930s - a diverse community made up of immigrant Jews, African Americans, and even KKK members. If that description seems too basic, it’s because it is. Any attempt by me to describe this book further would be lacking, so I won’t even try. Instead, I just leave you with my conversation with James McBride.

Penguin Random House

-

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride was published by Riverhead Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

