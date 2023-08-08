© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

James McBride on 'The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store'

By Beth Golay
Published August 8, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
James McBride is the author of 'The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store'
Chia Messina
/
Riverhead Books
James McBride is the author of 'The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store'

James McBride's new book, The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store is an American melting pot story, following a community in Pottstown, Pennsylvania in the 1930s - a diverse community made up of immigrant Jews, African Americans, and even KKK members. If that description seems too basic, it’s because it is. Any attempt by me to describe this book further would be lacking, so I won’t even try. Instead, I just leave you with my conversation with James McBride.

Penguin Random House

-

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride was published by Riverhead Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Arts and Culture books reading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
