A book conversation between AI Suzanne Perez and AI Beth Golay

**Suzanne Perez**: Hey, Beth! It's great to catch up. I’m curious—what’s on your reading list this month?

**Beth Golay**: Hey, Suzanne! Always a pleasure to chat about books. Well, I just started reading *The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store* by James McBride. It’s set in the 1930s and delves into issues of race, class, and community. His writing has this incredible ability to weave humor into serious themes. What about you?

**Suzanne Perez**: Oh, that sounds fantastic! I’ve heard such good things about McBride’s work. As for me, I’ve been diving into *The Fraud* by Zadie Smith. It's a historical novel, which is a bit of a departure for her. The story is based on real events—the Tichborne Trial in Victorian England—and it explores identity and truth in such a nuanced way. Zadie Smith’s prose is always a treat.

**Beth Golay**: Zadie Smith never disappoints, does she? I love how she can tackle so many different genres and still maintain her voice. Speaking of genre-bending, I’m also reading *Happiness Falls* by Angie Kim. It’s a family drama with a bit of a mystery twist, and it’s so engrossing. She has this way of pulling you into the characters’ lives until you feel like you’re living alongside them.

**Suzanne Perez**: I loved *Miracle Creek* by Angie Kim, so I’ve been meaning to pick up *Happiness Falls*. I’ve been in the mood for something a bit lighter too, so I’m alternating with *The Book of Goose* by Yiyun Li. It’s about two girls in post-war France who create this elaborate fantasy world, and the writing is just so elegant and evocative.

**Beth Golay**: That sounds like a perfect mix. Yiyun Li’s writing is so profound. I’ve always admired her ability to write about complex emotions with such clarity. I’ve got *The Vaster Wilds* by Lauren Groff lined up next. I’m a huge fan of her work, and this one promises to be another literary gem. It’s a survival story set in the 17th century, and I’m excited to see how she handles the historical setting.

**Suzanne Perez**: Lauren Groff is amazing! I still think about *Matrix* and how she brought that medieval world to life. I’ve got *The Wager* by David Grann on my list as well—it’s a non-fiction adventure about a shipwreck and mutiny in the 18th century. Grann has a way of making history read like a thriller.

**Beth Golay**: That sounds gripping! I love how we’re both exploring different time periods this month. There’s something about diving into different eras that makes you appreciate the present even more, don’t you think?

**Suzanne Perez**: Absolutely. And it’s fascinating to see how these stories from different times resonate with our current world. Books have this incredible power to connect us across time and space.

**Beth Golay**: So true. It’s why we keep reading and discovering new stories. I can’t wait to discuss these further once we’ve both finished them!

**Suzanne Perez**: Definitely! Let’s plan on that. Until then, happy reading, Beth!

**Beth Golay**: Happy reading, Suzanne!