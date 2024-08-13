© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Kristopher Jansma on his new novel, 'Our Narrow Hiding Places'

By Beth Golay
Published August 13, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kristopher Jansma is the author of "Our Narrow Hiding Places."
Vito Grippi
Kristopher Jansma is the author of "Our Narrow Hiding Places."

Kristopher Jansma’s new novel was inspired by his family members who experienced the Dutch Hunger Winter, the period during World War II resulting in famine throughout the German-occupied Netherlands.

The book is titled Our Narrow Hiding Places, and explores the hardship and lasting effects of trauma.

-

Our Narrow Hiding Places by Kristopher Jansma was published by Ecco.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay