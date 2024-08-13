Kristopher Jansma on his new novel, 'Our Narrow Hiding Places'
Kristopher Jansma’s new novel was inspired by his family members who experienced the Dutch Hunger Winter, the period during World War II resulting in famine throughout the German-occupied Netherlands.
The book is titled Our Narrow Hiding Places, and explores the hardship and lasting effects of trauma.
-
Our Narrow Hiding Places by Kristopher Jansma was published by Ecco.
