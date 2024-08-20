© 2024 KMUW
Live: Updates from the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago
Marginalia

Priscilla Morris on her novel, 'Black Butterflies'

By Beth Golay
Published August 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Conor Horgan
Priscilla Morris is the author of "Black Butterflies."

In Priscilla Morris’s debut novel, Black Butterflies, a Bosnian woman becomes trapped in Sarajevo during the siege of the city in 1992.

Zora, an artist, wife, mother and grandmother, witnesses the sudden changes throughout her home city, including destruction and civilian casualties, but also the support of her community and power of art.

-

Black Butterflies was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
