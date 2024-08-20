Priscilla Morris on her novel, 'Black Butterflies'

In Priscilla Morris’s debut novel, Black Butterflies, a Bosnian woman becomes trapped in Sarajevo during the siege of the city in 1992.

Zora, an artist, wife, mother and grandmother, witnesses the sudden changes throughout her home city, including destruction and civilian casualties, but also the support of her community and power of art.

-

Black Butterflies was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

